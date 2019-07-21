Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EQIX. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.67.
Shares of EQIX opened at $506.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.73. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $528.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total value of $111,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
