ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $995.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $148,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $941,209. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ePlus by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ePlus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.