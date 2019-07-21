EnLink Midstream LLC to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -145.57, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.00. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

