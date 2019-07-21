ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s operating profit from Refining & Marketing business plummeted 27% in 2018 from the comparable period in 2017. This was largely due to higher petroleum feedstock costs. Moreover, the company reported losses in both the refining and chemical businesses in the March quarter of 2019. Given that the global economic slowdown is likely to hurt demand for petrochemical products, the company’s chemicals and refining businesses are unlikely to improve in the near term. Also, many of the oil and gas fields where Eni is operating are matured. Hence, production growth is not possible in these areas. The firm’s balance sheet is considerably more levered than the industry it belongs to. Notably, over the past two years, the firm has been consistently paying lower dividend than the composite yield of the stocks belonging to the industry.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. ENI has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ENI by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

