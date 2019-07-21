Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$41.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$30.97 and a twelve month high of C$43.49.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

