Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 99,014 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,062,420.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $197,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,963 shares of company stock worth $3,632,801. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

