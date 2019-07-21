ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

