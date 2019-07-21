El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 273,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

