eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $49.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.21 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

