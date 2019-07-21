eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.37.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 69.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 13,003,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

