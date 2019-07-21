Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $92.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 353,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,554.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 120,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

