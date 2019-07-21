Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $60.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 224,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

