Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.13196036-7.20188154 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Dover also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.
NYSE:DOV opened at $98.12 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
