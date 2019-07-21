Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.13196036-7.20188154 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Dover also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:DOV opened at $98.12 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.94.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

