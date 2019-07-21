Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Domtar reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 487,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,772. Domtar has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,923,000 after purchasing an additional 487,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Domtar by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

