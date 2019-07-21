Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NYSE DPZ opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $231.28 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

