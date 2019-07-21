Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 106.90 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

