Deutsche Bank Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $82.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

