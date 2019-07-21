Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOS. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.44 ($48.19).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €32.50 ($37.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.74. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million and a P/E ratio of -79.08. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 12 month high of €50.40 ($58.60).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

