Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $877.72 Million

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) will post sales of $877.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.20 million. Designer Brands reported sales of $795.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,236,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $5,915,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 1,743,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Designer Brands (DBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.