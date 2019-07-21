Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $877.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) will post sales of $877.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.20 million. Designer Brands reported sales of $795.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,236,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $5,915,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 1,743,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

