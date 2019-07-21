Derek Muldowney Sells 2,594 Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Stock

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISCA opened at $45.31 on Friday. International Speedway Corp has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

