Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

