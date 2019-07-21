David Twist Purchases 100,000 Shares of Universal Coal Plc (ASX:UNV) Stock

Universal Coal Plc (ASX:UNV) insider David Twist bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($19,858.16).

Shares of Universal Coal stock opened at A$0.28 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. Universal Coal Plc has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

About Universal Coal

Universal Coal Plc, a coal mining company, engages in acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of coal projects in the Republic of South Africa. The company holds interests in thermal coal projects, including 70.5% interest in the Kangala project located in the Witbank coalfield in Mpumalanga province; 49% interest in the New Clydesdale Colliery coal project situated in the Kriel district; and 50.29% interest in the Brakfontein coal project located in the Delmas district.

