Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,366 shares of company stock worth $36,635,578 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

