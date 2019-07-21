Cybg (LON:CYBG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYBG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.46 ($3.18).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.86.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

