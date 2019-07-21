Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:CRWD) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Crowdstrike’s (NASDAQ:CRWD) quiet period will end on Monday, July 22nd. Crowdstrike had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $612,000,000 based on an initial share price of $34.00. During Crowdstrike’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $85.85.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crowdstrike stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

