Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of CCRN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

