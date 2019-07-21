Critical Review: Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00 PTC Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Achillion Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.19% -24.25% PTC Therapeutics -68.99% -32.42% -12.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achillion Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals $15.00 million 22.01 -$70.27 million ($0.51) -4.67 PTC Therapeutics $264.73 million 9.50 -$128.08 million ($1.84) -23.38

Achillion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achillion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. The company is also developing ACH-5228, a factor D inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials; and ACH-5548, a factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and other complement mediated diseases. It has license agreements with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702; and GCA Therapeutics, Ltd for elvucitabine, a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis B infection and human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.