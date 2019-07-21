Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SOGO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Sogou has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sogou by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,393 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 118.2% in the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

