Credit Suisse Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $195.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.39.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $263.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.