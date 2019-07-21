Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $156.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a reduce rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.56.

JNJ opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

