Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.70 ($68.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €45.03 ($52.36) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.