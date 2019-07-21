Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,028 shares of company stock worth $6,495,656 over the last ninety days.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

