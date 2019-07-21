COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of CMRE opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.61 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 469.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

