Contrasting Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) & Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Generacion Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% Ormat Technologies 7.41% 5.86% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generacion Chile and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 4.46 $97.97 million $2.08 30.36

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile beats Ormat Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

