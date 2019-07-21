Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives $146.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of CTTAF stock remained flat at $$132.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58. Continental has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

