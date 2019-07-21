Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and SBI (NASDAQ:SBHGF) Head to Head Review

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and SBI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $389.77 million 0.21 $14.86 million $0.51 7.10 SBI $3.04 billion 1.85 $420.15 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consumer Portfolio Services and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than SBI.

Volatility & Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 4.39, meaning that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 3.59% 5.84% 0.46% SBI 14.24% 9.93% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SBI shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; provision of guarantee services for house rentals; and manufacture of mining chips, and development of mining systems. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

