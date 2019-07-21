Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $36.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,926,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 461.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,181. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

