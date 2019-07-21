Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $991,013.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock worth $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $488,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 841,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 754,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after acquiring an additional 711,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

