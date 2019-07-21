Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

CVLY stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $154,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

