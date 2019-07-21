Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,610

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Investec raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557 ($20.34).

CBG opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,422.08.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee acquired 127 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

