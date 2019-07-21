Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,510.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,237,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,199.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

