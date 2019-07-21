CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
