CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

