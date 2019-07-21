CIBC Trims Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Target Price to C$0.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PNE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.57.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.40 million. Research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,162,083 shares in the company, valued at C$3,449,174.94. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 521,000 shares of company stock worth $93,830.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

