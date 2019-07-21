CIBC Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$7.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.86 and a 1 year high of C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 million and a P/E ratio of 32.80.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 477.71%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,143.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,688,799 shares in the company, valued at C$24,627,159.88. In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $568,723.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

