CIBC Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$245.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

