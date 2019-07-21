Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti set a $9.00 price target on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.