Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$343.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jolene Mahody sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$197,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,351 shares in the company, valued at C$1,559,664.95. Also, Director Joseph D. Randell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at C$45,433.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock worth $1,247,748.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.