Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$11.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.00. 231,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.23%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

