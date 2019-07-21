Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Buys 54 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.98).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.01. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 388 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of $146.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

