Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cementos Pacasmayo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $94.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

